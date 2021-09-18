Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,990 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTDR. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTDR stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

