Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.30.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $3,107,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $3,764,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 95.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

