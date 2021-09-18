MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $53.60 Average PT from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 985,009 shares in the company, valued at $48,748,095.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,951.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,904 shares of company stock worth $374,709 and have sold 207,637 shares worth $9,860,801. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.12. 1,149,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,803. MaxLinear has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

