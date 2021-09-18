Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 983,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 327.4 days.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock remained flat at $$8.49 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.