Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 983,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 327.4 days.
Shares of Mazda Motor stock remained flat at $$8.49 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
