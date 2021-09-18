Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Down to $4.55

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.31. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 1,550 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth $74,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 133.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 162,753 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 283,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

