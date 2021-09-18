MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MEIP. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rowe upped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 802,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 474,569 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 616,772 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,729,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

