Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.27

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

MCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

