MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 146.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,878.23 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $966.74 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,748.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,570.10. The stock has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37,564.60 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.