Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 765 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $188.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

