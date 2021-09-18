Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Hologic by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,338,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

