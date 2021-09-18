Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 139,000 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 276.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,628,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 379,924 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 226,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 477.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 281,408 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

