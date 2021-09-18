Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,330 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536,209 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,044 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,918,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,883 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $192,341,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,510.0% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 614,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,365,000 after acquiring an additional 597,155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $42.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

