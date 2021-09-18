Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 862 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $119.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.