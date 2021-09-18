Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 9,066 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

