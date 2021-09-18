Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Trimmed by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 43,419,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,436,595. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $181.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

