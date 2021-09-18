MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MKKGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $49.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.