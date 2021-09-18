MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MKKGY stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKKGY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

