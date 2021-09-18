Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 3.03% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $28,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,321 shares of company stock worth $768,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.46. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $29.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

