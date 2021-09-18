Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Methanex reported earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEOH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 33.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEOH stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.98. 668,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.86%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

