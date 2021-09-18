MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MFA Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,945 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 473,847 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 165.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 37.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 946,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.