MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have outperformed the industry in the past year. It has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC’s insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company’s growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.13.

MTG opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

