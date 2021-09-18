Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $457,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

