Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,194,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $10,083,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $341.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.33. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $249.34 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

