Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 34.8% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,039,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares during the period. 29.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECC opened at $13.73 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $444.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

