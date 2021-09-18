Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 333 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $102.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.31.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

