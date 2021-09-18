Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 861 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after buying an additional 526,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 38,317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of AOS opened at $65.28 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

