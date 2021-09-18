Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.