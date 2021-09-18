Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,698 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Splunk by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,402 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Splunk by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,225 shares of company stock worth $182,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $151.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day moving average is $136.03. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

