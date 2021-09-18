Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for $388.63 or 0.00811123 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $28.37 million and $60,560.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00070834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00119847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00179649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.92 or 0.07179540 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,741.61 or 0.99642630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.24 or 0.00827008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,996 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars.

