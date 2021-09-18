Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MIRM. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $551.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 92,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.