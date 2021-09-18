Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 222 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR opened at $80.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.