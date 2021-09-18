Mission Wealth Management LP Has $499,000 Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cable One by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cable One by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cable One by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,964.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,980.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,870.07. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,821 shares of company stock worth $13,877,532. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

