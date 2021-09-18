Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,180 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 78,302 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,828,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $191.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.97 and a 200 day moving average of $194.98. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

