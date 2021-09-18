Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,078 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $28,006,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $24,602,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $13,739,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after acquiring an additional 178,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.98 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

