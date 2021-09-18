Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 125 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $4,333,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 57.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,330 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 140,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,109,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $82.88 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $34.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

