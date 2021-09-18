MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,786 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

