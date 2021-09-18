Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post $6.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $7.64 billion. Moderna reported sales of $157.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,003.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $20.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $33.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $430.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.80 and a 200-day moving average of $243.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,248,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,563,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,000 shares of company stock worth $114,440,020. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

