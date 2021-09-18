Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post $288.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the lowest is $270.68 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $207.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE MC traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 859,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,710. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $63.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

