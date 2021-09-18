MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Thomas Bull Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $506.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $515.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.43.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. raised their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 34.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 13.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 278.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in MongoDB by 25.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.