MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.94.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $4,204,066.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,267 shares of company stock worth $74,255,920. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $506.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $205.00 and a one year high of $515.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

