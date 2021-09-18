MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.30 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $459.94.

MDB stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $506.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.99 and a 200 day moving average of $340.43. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $205.00 and a 12 month high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,021,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $190,046.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,531,542.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,267 shares of company stock valued at $74,255,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

