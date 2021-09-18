Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

MNR opened at $18.84 on Thursday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 10.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $238,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

