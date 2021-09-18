Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNRO. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Monro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 20.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Monro has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

