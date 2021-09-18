Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on MNRO. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.
In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MNRO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Monro has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.
About Monro
Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.
