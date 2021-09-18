Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $11.74

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $11.36. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 711 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

