Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 218 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $324.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $201.44 and a one year high of $333.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

