Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after buying an additional 4,995,738 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 659,626 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 48.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 230,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 75,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 134.24% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jonestrading downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

