Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $838,000 Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21. The company has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

