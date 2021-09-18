Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 2,133 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

MFC opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.