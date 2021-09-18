Morgan Stanley Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $506.13.

PANW opened at $476.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

