Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Holdings Cut by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after acquiring an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $100,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MORN opened at $275.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $2,409,268.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,507,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,970,897.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.12, for a total value of $2,891,590.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,475,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,238,074.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,468 shares of company stock valued at $69,797,396. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

